Comparing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72% Pinterest -0.46% 4.86% 4.15%

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 8.65 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -19.36 Pinterest $1.69 billion 27.13 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -600.92

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.44%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

