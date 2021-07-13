Comparing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $122.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 39.33 $5.98 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.61 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

