Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,086. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

