Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

