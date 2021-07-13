Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:CAG opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
