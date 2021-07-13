Conceal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,329.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $5,329.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.27 or 1.00136566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.01227452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00383409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00381250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005359 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,257,374 coins and its circulating supply is 11,812,834 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

