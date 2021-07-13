Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,769. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,720. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

