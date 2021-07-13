Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 266.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,788. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

