Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $1.83 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.97. 32,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.