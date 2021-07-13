Connacht Asset Management LP Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RBLX stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 188,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

