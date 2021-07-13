Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,731.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Connectome has a market cap of $78,656.97 and approximately $226,731.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

