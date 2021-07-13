Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) SVP Sells $112,400.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00.
Conn’s stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 205,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48.
Conn’s Company Profile
