Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) SVP Sells $112,400.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 205,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

