ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $9.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.46 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $40.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $43.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $42.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

