Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

