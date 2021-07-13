Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.61

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.61 and last traded at $226.61, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

