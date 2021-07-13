Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,945.87

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,945.87 and last traded at C$1,938.93, with a volume of 8904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,911.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 94.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,806.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

