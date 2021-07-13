ContentBox Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $8,250.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00282717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.