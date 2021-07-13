CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.35 million and $112,127.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00292894 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

