Coreto Achieves Market Cap of $771,675.43 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $771,675.43 and $68,255.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

