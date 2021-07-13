Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

PSA stock opened at $313.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.25. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $314.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

