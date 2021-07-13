Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

