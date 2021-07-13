Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

