Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

