Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,491 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 121.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.33 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

