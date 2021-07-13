Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

