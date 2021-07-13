Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.35% of Independence at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Independence by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,674. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

