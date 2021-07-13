Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the period. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II comprises 1.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.83% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $22,319,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 14,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,356. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH).

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.