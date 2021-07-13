Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,635 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 7.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $35,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last three months. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,622. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

