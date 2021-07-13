Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,080 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up about 1.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.