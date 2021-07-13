Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. SPX makes up 4.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of SPX worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPXC stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

