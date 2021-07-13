Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $13.50 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 2.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

