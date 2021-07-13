Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.65. 17,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

