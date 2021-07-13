Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $25.92 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 5.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

