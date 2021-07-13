Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $35.19 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 7.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

IAC stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.51. 20,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,935. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

