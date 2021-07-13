Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up 2.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $92,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

VOYA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $977,410. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

