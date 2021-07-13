Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.35% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,376. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

