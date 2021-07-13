Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Churchill Downs by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,521. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

