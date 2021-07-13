Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,285 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.