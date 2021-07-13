Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.40 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,742 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

FSRV stock remained flat at $$14.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 562,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,998. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.