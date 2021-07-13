Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOKB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,404. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

