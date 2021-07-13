Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

