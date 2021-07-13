Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75.

6/28/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

