Cosmos Price Tops $11.39 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $292.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.39 or 0.00035258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,355.96 or 1.00147897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007189 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 275,847,809 coins and its circulating supply is 218,063,206 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

