Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup upped their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Costamare stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,562. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

