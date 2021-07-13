CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 737.0% from the June 15th total of 540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.79 price target (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.49.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,048. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.