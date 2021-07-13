Countryside Properties (CSP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Countryside Properties (LON: CSP):
- 6/29/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
LON CSP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,341. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.
In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).
