Countryside Properties (CSP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/29/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Countryside Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON CSP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,341. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

