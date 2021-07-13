Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Coupa Software worth $37,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $225,375,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $64,205,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

