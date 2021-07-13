Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 5.3%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 60,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,909,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Coupang alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.