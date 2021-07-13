Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $1,133,054.36 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 376,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

