Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €56.48 ($66.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a twelve month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.81.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.