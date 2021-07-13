Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.02% of Covetrus worth $41,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,874. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -333.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

